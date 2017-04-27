Bernie, MO teen seriously injured after car hydroplanes

A 16-year-old Bernie, Missouri male was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday, April 26 in Stoddard, County.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 25, just south of Dexter.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the teen was attempting to pass another vehicle when his car hydroplaned.

The car then hit a ditch and flipped.

The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Dexter with serious injuries.

Troopers report the teen was not wearing a seat belt.

