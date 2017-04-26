FIRST ALERT: Shelters available as communities evacuate due to flooding

Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

A First Alert Action Day was in effect through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

Most of southeast Missouri was under a slight risk of flash flooding on Sunday.

Shelters available

The Black River Coliseum is open as a shelter. According to Poplar Bluff police, a few people were there and the shelter will stay open until the flooding is down.

The St. Joseph Catholic Church's Family Center Facility in Marion, IL will be available as a shelter.

The Red Cross will be opening a shelter at the Caruthersville Armory located at 711 West 3rd Street at 3 p.m. Sunday, in place of a shelter previously scheduled to open at 2 p.m. in Hayti.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri says the shelter in Perry County went into standby mode on Sunday, April 30. If anyone needs shelter on Sunday evening, they are asked to call the Red Cross at 314-516-2700.

Also, at the request of Franklin County Emergency managers, the Red Cross will open a shelter in Pacific, Missouri, at 7 p.m. Tonight a shelter at TriCounty Senior Center, 800 W. Union Street in Pacific will open.

Red Cross volunteers opened a shelter at Christ the Savior Church, 57 Shady Lane in Perryville.

Shelters are also open at the First Baptist Church at Friendship Lane in Anderson, Mo the Branson United Methodist Church at 1208 W. Highway 76, Branson, Mo, the Old Reeds Spring Middle School on Highways 76 and 413 in Reeds Spring, Mo, as well as the Calvary Baptist Church at 2650 Oak Ridge Extension in Neosho, MO.

Shelters in Winona, Mo at the Winona Senior Center at 212 Sapper Street and at the United Methodist Church at 1600 North Central in Monett, Mo.

In addition to providing a safe place to sleep, volunteers will serve meals and address medical concerns.

Currently, the Red Cross in Missouri has several additional shelters on standby throughout the state. The standby locations are in, Granby, Annapolis, Arnold, Desoto, Arcadia.

Roads closed

Several roads are closed throughout the Heartland due to flooding. You can click here for a full list.

Power outages

Missouri

As of 10 a.m., Ameren Missouri is reporting the following outages:

Pemiscot County: 580

New Madrid County: 4

Iron County: 4

Dunklin County: 29

St. Francois County: 1

Illinois

As of 10 a.m., Ameren Illinois is reporting the following outage:

Perry County: 1

Franklin County: 24

Williamson County: 1

Jackson County: 4

Tennessee/Kentucky

As of Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Gibson EMC reported that service was restored to all of its members.

Gov. Greitens declares State of Emergency

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens held a press conference on Sunday evening, April 30.

He said there had been two deaths statewide due to the storms.

MoSEMA air coordination element now coordinating @MSHPTrooperGHQ @Missouri_NG air search & rescue flights in southern Mo Regions D, E, G, I pic.twitter.com/N27PJao1TM — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) April 30, 2017

He said the Missouri National Guard has been activated.

On Saturday, Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency for the state on Saturday due to flash flooding.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt issues the following statement in regard to the damaging flooding across the state.

“My thoughts are with all of the families and communities that have been affected by the widespread flooding in our state,” Blunt said. “I am grateful for all of the first responders and emergency management personnel who are working around the clock to keep people safe. With dangerous conditions expected to continue, and additional areas at risk, I will continue being in close contact with Governor Greitens, and state and local officials, to monitor the situation. While we do not yet know the full extent of the damage, I stand ready to advocate for any federal assistance that may be needed once those assessments are made.” -U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

Heartland communities evacuate

Officials have issued a voluntary evacuation advisory for residents in Allenville, Missouri and those living along the Diversion Channel Headwaters from Bollinger County into Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Perry County, Missouri EMA, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 41.5 feet next week and Levee District personnel will be monitoring the river closely.

The Assistant Fire Chief in Ellington, Mo., is asking that any residents that live by Logan Creek to evacuate their homes due to an increased chance of flooding.

Perry County EMA is asking residents of Lithium that live in low-lying areas to voluntarily evacuate.

Residents of Wayne County were asked to evacuate by officials due to flooding at Clearwater Lake that was expected to overtake the spillway.

Fredericktown, MO City Lake Dam is overflowing.

Resident John Johnson, who took the video, said this is what the dam is designed to do.

Due to overnight flooding, SIU closed University Hall for the remainder of the semester and relocated more than 180 students. CLICK HERE for a closer look at how flooding is impacting campus operations.

One Heartland resident shot footage with his drone of flood waters in Southeast Marion, IL. Check it out.

Events canceled

Officials at Murphysboro High School have decided to cancel prom due to flooding concerns caused by severe weather.

Due to the threat of severe weather, your weekend plans may be impacted. CLICK HERE for a closer look at what events have been postponed.

Due to severe flooding, the Southern Bank building in Doniphan, MO has been temporarily closed. Southern Bank has implemented its disaster recovery plan to resume limited business operations as quickly as possible at a temporary location. Workers have identified a temporary location, which they hope to have open by end of day tomorrow, Monday, May 1, with limited services available. All neighboring Southern Bank branches, including Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Thayer, Alton, will be available to help customers with any additional services needed.

Stay safe

Severe weather and flooding in Birch Tree, Eminence, Fremont, Timber, Winona and Van Buren, Missouri is impacting CenturyLink voice and 911 services. In case of emergency, customers should call 573-621-0192 or go to the sheriff’s mobile command center at the Sinclair gas station near the Dino Mart in Van Buren.

