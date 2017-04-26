I-55 back open after 2 separate crashes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-55 back open after 2 separate crashes

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, southbound lanes of Interstate 55 mile marker 12 are back open after two separate crashes.

The first happened around 6 p.m. at the 12.8 mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two semi-trucks were blown off the road by strong winds and landed in the cable barrier.

A car stopped because of the initial crash and was rear-ended by a truck.

The truck went off the road and hit one of the tractor trailers.

The drivers of the semi trucks, Mansour Iffifou, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut, and Louay Shamon, 38, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, were both taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the truck, Jared McCrary, 33, of Hayti, Missouri, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

About 20 minutes after the first crash, two more semi-trucks were blown off the road by strong winds.

Both trucks landed in the cable barriers at the 12.4 mile marker.

The driver of one of the trucks, Sean Martin, 45, of Columbia, Mississippi, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the second truck, Clarence Grace, 52, of Senatobia, Mississippi, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A third crash happened on Interstate 155 in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 5.8.

According to the crash report, the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control on the wet pavement and his rig overturned.

Yamil Garcia Smaine, 34, of Joplin, Mo., was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

