Cape Girardeau Fire Department gets new fire trucks to increase safety

With storms blowing through the Heartland this Spring, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said they are more than ready to respond to any emergencies, thanks to a few new tools in their toolbox.

Battalion Chief Mark Starnes said these new fire trucks are some of the most updated trucks a department could have.

The new trucks have electronic control display screens that firefighters now have at their fingertips.

With just a press of a button, they can turn on the emergency lights and even check out what's behind them with a backup camera.

Firefighters will also have a display with in depth directions to response calls and weather radars as well.

"What it'll do is just make our response much more efficient," Starnes said. "We'll still respond with the same amount of apparatus with the certain amount of calls we're going to, but it just will allow us to get on the scene. One truck will have a little more equipment, each truck will have a little more equipment allowing us to do more things."

These fire trucks not only come equipped with some of the most updated technology, they will also save a ton of money because they are gas efficient.

That's because of technology called, Green Star.

The truck runs like hybrid cars when the truck sits idle for three to four minutes the engine will shut off and a generator will kick in giving the same amount of energy as the main engine.

The department gives credit for being able to buy the trucks to Cape tax payers who extended the fire tax in 2014.

Starnes said these new features will help save some of taxpayer's money.

"It will actually save in the fuel cost and maintenance," Stames said. "Instead of the truck sitting in idle, it will shut down, the small diesel motor will start up and you won't have all the maintenance and fuel issues as you have on the bigger motor."

None of these trucks are currently on the road right now.

The department is putting all the needed equipment on them and currently training firefighters how to properly use them.

Starnes said at least one of the trucks is being equipped and should be in use by Friday.

