1-year-old girl found dead after being reported missing in IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1-year-old girl found dead after being reported missing in IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Semaj Crosby was last seen in the front yard of her home in Joliet Township, Ill. (Source: FBI) Semaj Crosby was last seen in the front yard of her home in Joliet Township, Ill. (Source: FBI)
Semaj Crosby was last seen on April 25. (Source: FBI) Semaj Crosby was last seen on April 25. (Source: FBI)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The search for a missing toddler in Joliet Township, Illinois came to a tragic end overnight on Thursday.

The body of Semaj Crosby was found inside a home around midnight on April 27. The sheriff's department calls her death suspicious.

According to the Will County Sheriff's Department, her mother is refusing to talk to detectives. Investigators said she reluctantly let them search the home hours after they asked.

According to the FBI, she was last seen on April 25 at around 4 p.m. in the front yard of her home in Joliet Township.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency had opened an investigation into Semaj's mother after someone claimed she was neglecting her children.

Hundreds of people helped search for Semaj.

The Will County coroner's office said the autopsy results were inconclusive. In a statement, the office said further study is needed to determine the cause of death.

According to Will County Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson, the home where the family lived was crowded with as many as 15 "squatters" who lived in what he described as "deplorable" conditions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:07:45 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:02:40 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly