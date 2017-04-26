1-year-old girl found dead after being reported missing in IL

Semaj Crosby was last seen on April 25. (Source: FBI)

Semaj Crosby was last seen in the front yard of her home in Joliet Township, Ill. (Source: FBI)

The search for a missing toddler in Joliet Township, Illinois came to a tragic end overnight on Thursday.

The body of Semaj Crosby was found inside a home around midnight on April 27. The sheriff's department calls her death suspicious.

According to the Will County Sheriff's Department, her mother is refusing to talk to detectives. Investigators said she reluctantly let them search the home hours after they asked.

According to the FBI, she was last seen on April 25 at around 4 p.m. in the front yard of her home in Joliet Township.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency had opened an investigation into Semaj's mother after someone claimed she was neglecting her children.

Hundreds of people helped search for Semaj.

The Will County coroner's office said the autopsy results were inconclusive. In a statement, the office said further study is needed to determine the cause of death.

According to Will County Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson, the home where the family lived was crowded with as many as 15 "squatters" who lived in what he described as "deplorable" conditions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.