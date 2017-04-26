Large turnout at bone marrow registration event in Perryville, M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Large turnout at bone marrow registration event in Perryville, MO for 6-year-old boy

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Bill Allen/KFVS) (Source: Bill Allen/KFVS)
His family is asking the public for help, after tests show his bone marrow is failing. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) His family is asking the public for help, after tests show his bone marrow is failing. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
He plays sports, goes to school, but he's had SDS since he was born. (Source: Wachter family) He plays sports, goes to school, but he's had SDS since he was born. (Source: Wachter family)
A simple swab could mean a lifetime of memories for The Wachters. (Source: Wachter family) A simple swab could mean a lifetime of memories for The Wachters. (Source: Wachter family)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A bone marrow registration event in Perryville, Missouri on Friday, April 28 had a large turnout.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., people gathered at the Amvets Post in Perryville on West Saint Joseph Street to register as a donor.

If you couldn't make it to Perryville on Friday you can still see if you are a match.

You can sign up online here and it only takes a few minutes. They send you a mouth swab in the mail, and you send it back.

The best part is it's totally free.

The event was for six-year-old Wade Wachter of Jackson, Missouri.

He was born with Schwachman-Diamond Syndrome, a rare genetic syndrome. His family is asking the public for help after tests show his bone marrow is failing.

In the last few months, it went from manageable to life threatening.

Wade Wachter looks like a normal kid. He plays sports, goes to school, but he's had SDS since he was born.

"At his last bone marrow biopsy it was pretty much detected that it is in the stages of failing," said his mother, Jenni Wachter.

If his bone marrow fails, Wade could die.

"You always hear of people having rare diseases, but you don't realize that's going to happen to you," Wachter said.

Wade's syndrome also makes him small. He has to take growth hormones daily.

Wade said he feels different.

"Because everybody in my class doesn't have a syndrome like I do," Wade said.

The Wachters are asking their Heartland community to see if one of you are Wade's match. The one that would safe his life.

"Everybody who swabs is providing us, and other families with illnesses or the need for a bone marrow transplant with help. We definitely need a complete stranger to save our son's life," Wachter said.

Even though Wade's syndrome is a huge part of his life, his mom said it doesn't define him.

"He has a lot of doctor's appointments, a lot of lab draws, a lot of procedures that most kids don't have, but besides the medical stuff. He actually is a normal kid. He is learning, he is playing sports, he is goofy, he is adorable. He's still my son, but he does endure a lot more medical problems than most kids," Wachter said.

A simple swab could mean a lifetime of memories for the Wachters.

"Follow your heart. If you feel like it's something that you have the power to provide, saving another person's life with your bone marrow, do it. If you're healthy, and you're of age, and you have the heart to do so, please. Please," Wacter said.

Here is some information on bone marrow donation we found out from the National Bone Marrow Program:

  • The typical commitment for the donation process is 20-30 hours over a 4 to 6 week period--not including travel.
  • There is usually a short hospital stay involved -- that sometimes includes overnight.
  • Bone marrow is retrieved by putting needles in both sides of the back of your pelvic bone -- under anesthesia.
  • The average recovery time for the donor is about 20 days. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:07:45 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:02:40 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly