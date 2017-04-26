Charges dropped in alleged arranged fight between teenagers in M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charges dropped in alleged arranged fight between teenagers in Mississippi Co., MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

All charges have been dropped against Mississippi County women following an investigation into an alleged assault that took place in rural Mississippi County.

According to Mississippi County Chief Deputy Branden Caid, the investigation began in late April when videos surfaced of two teenagers participating in an arranged fight which quickly turned to a one-sided assault.

Captain Barry Morgan and a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol learned the fight had allegedly been arranged and chaperoned by several adults, one of whom is a licensed medical professional.

In an affidavit filed with the court, Morgan described the altercation as an assault and revealed one of the adults encouraged one of the teens to slam the other child’s head into the concrete while another prevented anyone from breaking up the attack.

None of the adults were related to either of the teens involved in the altercation.

Following the assault, the victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for head injuries.

Felony charges against three women that investigators believed to be involved in the incident were dropped.

