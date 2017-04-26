Student veterans transition home being built in Cape Girardeau, MO

A home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is being built to house student veterans while they are taking classes.

The student veterans transition home is designed for veterans who transition out of service to help them with a place to stay while attending Southeast Missouri State University.

The Student Veteran Organization is taking the time to work on the house themselves along with help from volunteers.

Mathus Williams, SVO Fundraising Chairman, said this is a necessity for the veterans in the community.

"We have a homeless Veteran community," Williams said. "A lot of them will seek help with the VFW in Cape Girardeau, others will try to make it on their own due to pride or just not know where to get aid. Some will sleep under the bridges. Some of them in their vehicles and some on their friend's couch. So this is something to help ease some of the problems that we have here."

The home was donated back in 2013 and has since been gutted and prepared for areas that need to be rebuilt before they replace the drywall, electricity lines, windows, etc.

"The plan is for four bedrooms on the second floor, a couple bathrooms. We are thinking of making the third floor more of a common place with couches," SVO Vice President Levi Murphy said.

Cole Schreiner, SVO President, said it can be difficult to get back on your feet after you've been in the service.

"The military provides a lot especially for those that are on active duty," Schreiner said. "They provide food, allowance, house allowance, clothing allowance and whenever they leave they don't have that stuff anymore. So by providing this house at a low rent, it takes away a lot of the burden they have to worry about."

Unfortunately, work on this house is limited to a couple times every semester due to the lack of time the students have to work on it. However, the goal is still the same as they plan on having it completely done within about five years.

They are hoping to gather more interest from volunteers to help with the house and plan on scheduling more days to work on the home with those that want to assist with the remodel work.

On Wednesday, April 26, there is a benefit for the SVO at Beef O' Brady's in Cape Girardeau where 10 percent of proceeds go towards the Student Veteran's Organization.

If you wanted to donate, you can click here to visit the website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.