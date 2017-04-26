4/26/17 - Farmers' Markets

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Have you ever wondered where your produce comes from or whether it is really fresh? Well, if you check out your local farmers' market this weekend, you don't have to worry about any of that. They have plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables that were grown right here in the Heartland. Many markets are already open and stay open until the fall. Buying from these types of markets not only gives you farm fresh produce, it also provides financial support for local farmers which puts money right back into the local economy.

As the seasons change, you'll find all kinds of new produce, from asparagus and radishes right now, to tomatoes and peppers in the summer, and peaches and pumpkins in the fall.

IF fresh produce is not your thing, don’t stay home. You can shop for flowers, honey, nuts, and even meat. Heck, just meeting the people is fun. At some markets you can also enjoy live music or grab a bite to eat at a locally-owned food truck.

My favorite treat is pumpkin bread. The prospect of a fresh loaf really gets me off the couch on Saturday morning! CLICK HERE for a list of area farmer’s markets on our Heartland Weekend website. but these aren’t the only ones in the Heartland. Find one near you and get out there and support your community; and get some fresh, locally grown food for your family, while you have a unique Heartland experience.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

