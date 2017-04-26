Man on the run in Georgia, caught in Marion, Illinois

A man has who was on the run from the Union County Georgia Sheriff's Office has been captured in Marion, Illinois.

On Sunday, April 23 the Georgia Sheriff's Office asked the public to be on the lookout for Jeffrey Dean Cowan.

Officials said he was driving a stolen orange 2009 Honda Fit.

This vehicle was stolen by Cowan at the Dollar General Store on Gainesville Hwy.

Warrants were issued for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault and felony theft by taking.

Cowan was considered dangerous and armed with a knife.

On Monday, April 24 Cowan was still on the run.

Investigators worked throughout the night following up on leads as to where he may be traveling to.

They learned that he has picked up his wife at a Jackson County address and believed he was still traveling in the stolen 2009 Honda Fit s

Cowan was taken into custody by the City of Marion Police Department on Wednesday, April 26.

