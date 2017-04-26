History in the making: Paducah officer becomes first woman on SW - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

History in the making: Paducah officer becomes first woman on SWAT team

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Officer Chelsee Breakfield is the first woman to become a member of Paducah's SWAT Team. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Officer Chelsee Breakfield is the first woman to become a member of Paducah's SWAT Team. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
Officer Chelsee Breakfield (Source: Paducah Police Department) Officer Chelsee Breakfield (Source: Paducah Police Department)
Officer Cody Santel also joined the team. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Officer Cody Santel also joined the team. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

It's not easy to make the Special Weapons and Tactics Team and an officer in Paducah earned her spot in the history books by making the team.

Officer Chelsee Breakfield is the first woman in the history of the Paducah Police Department to earn a spot on the specialized team.

She and Officer Cody Santel completed testing procedures in March to join the elite team. They will attend a two week SWAT course in July.

To make the team, officers have to pass several tests including a physical fitness test, firearms proficiency test, and an observation and memory test.

Breakfield has been with the department since October 2014.

The SWAT team was organized in Paducah in 1980 in order to respond to and help resolve incidents that involve a threat to public safety, according to the department.

Across the country, women only make up about 12 percent of officers, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

