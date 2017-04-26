Sikeston teacher makes good on reading bet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston teacher makes good on reading bet

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Mr. Chaney let a student draw this mustache on his face after the student won a bet. (Source: Kristen Grace Rapert) Mr. Chaney let a student draw this mustache on his face after the student won a bet. (Source: Kristen Grace Rapert)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A first-grade teacher at Lee Hunter Elementary is not afraid to look a little silly in class.

Dustin Chaney said he was a little surprised when he noticed one of his students reading a fourth-grade level accelerated reading book.

Chaney said when he questioned the student about it, the student said he was willing to bet that he could pass the accompanying accelerated reading test.

So, they agreed that if the student passed the test, he could draw on Mr. Chaney's face.

What do you know? The student passed with flying colors! He scored a 100%.

The student was pretty nice: he drew a creative mustache on Mr. Chaney's face on Tuesday, April 25.

A parent in the district, Kristen Grace Rapert, wrote about the bet on Facebook.

She said, "Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Today I'd like to share one of my newest heroes. This is an amazing man who teaches 1st grade at Lee Hunter Elementary, Dustin Chaney."

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Mr. Chaney said he was able to wash the mustache off before returning to class on Wednesday.

