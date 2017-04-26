Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office to host prescription drug collection event

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has announced that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the next "National Prescription Drug Take Back" event.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, along with hundreds of other local law enforcement agencies, will host drug collection events on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The sheriff's office's event will be at the Williamson County Administrative Building , located at 407 N. Monroe Street in Marion, Illinois.

This event allows people to dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications. The medications will be disposed of by the DEA in an environmentally safe way.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will also allow residents to dispose of needles and "sharps" at the same time. All needles must be kept separate from medications. The sheriff's office will dispose of these through its jail contracts.

John A. Logan College, West Frankfort, Carbondale, West City, Cobden, Du Quoin, Shawneetown, McLeansboro and Pinckneyville police departments, along with the Saline, Massac and Perry County sheriff’s offices will also be hosting collection sites.

For more information and for a complete list of all agencies participating in "National Prescription Drug Take Back" events can be found at the official DEA site.

