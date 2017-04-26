Intersection at Broadway & Main St. in Cape Girardeau closed Wednesday

Construction in downtown Cape Girardeau could affect your commute this week.

The intersection at Broadway and Main Street will be closed Wednesday, April 26. It will take crews about a week to get it back open as crews work on finishing the new sidewalks.

There will be traffic delays and drivers will be rerouted to Middle and Park streets.

This project started back in February and much of Main Street has been closed during that time. Now crews are working on the intersection, which is why it will be closed.

Over the course of the work, crews have removed the sidewalks, the road and the lights to add in new decorative pieces. They've also added new storm sewer updates.

Businesses will still be open during the construction, as they have been throughout the entire process.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.