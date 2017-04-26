2 Graves Co., KY men arrested, facing charges for rape, sodomy of 11-year-old

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says rape and sodomy charges have been brought against two Graves County, Kentucky men.

Investigators have arrested Dynique T. Powell, 18, and Zachary Suiter, 18, both from Mayfield, after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old juvenile.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a theft of a cell phone and during the investigation, police say they were informed of illegal sexual contact between a juvenile and two men from Graves County.

By Tuesday evening both of the suspects were arrested and lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Suiter faces two counts of sodomy first degree, victim under 12 and three counts of rape first degree, victim under 12.

Powell faces three counts of rape first degree, victim under 12, one count of sodomy first degree, victim under 12, and unlawful transaction with a minor first degree, illegal controlled substance victim under 12.

Investigators said that more charges are forthcoming on the pair and other arrests may be made during the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.