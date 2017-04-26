Bernie community will participate in April 29 Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people in the Bernie community can safely dispose of their unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs in a safe manner.

The take back opportunity will be held at Overturf Healthmart at 116 South Walnut in Bernie.

The Bernie Police Department, Bernie Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Rural Water Assoc, and the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the event as part of National Drug Take Back Day which is April 29.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The take back program addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Drugs in the trash can be stolen and misused.

Drugs that make it to the landfill can leach into the water supply.

Drugs flushed down the toilet also end up in the water supply.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.

For any further information feel free to contact Chief Justin Allen at 573-293-4454.

