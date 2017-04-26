WANTED: 4 suspects wanted by investigators in Jefferson Co., IL

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are looking for four people, some of whom should be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Jacob Holman, 20, is wanted for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Salem, Illinois, according to the sheriff's office.

24-year-old Kristi Buchanan is wanted on charges for failure to appear for obstructing identification and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her last known address was in Carmi, Ill.

Lavelta Washington, 40, of Mount Vernon is wanted for theft. That charge was issued in June 2016, according to the sheriff's office.

Nasha Collins, 24, of Mount Vernon is wanted for failure to appear on charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacob Holman, Kristi Buchanan, Lavelta Washington, and/or Nasha Collins is asked to call law enforcement. You can contact Jefferson County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 618-242-TIPS (8477).

