Adult short-sided soccer league starting in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Adult short-sided soccer league starting in Paducah, KY

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A 7 on 7 (including goalkeepers) Adult Short-Sided Soccer League is starting up in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Parks Services Department is coordinating the league and will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center located at 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A team captain or representative from each team needs to attend the meeting, after which registration opens up and continues until Tuesday, May 23. Teams may register at the Parks services office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

The fee is $250 per team.

Games will begin the week of June 5 and be held on Monday and Wednesday nights at Stuart Nelson Park on Field 1. If you do not have a team and are interested in being a Free Agent, contact Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching at 270-444-1331 or tmorsching@paducahky.gov to find a team to join.

For more information on the league and other activities visit www.paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:07:45 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:02:40 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly