Adult short-sided soccer league starting in Paducah, KY

A 7 on 7 (including goalkeepers) Adult Short-Sided Soccer League is starting up in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Parks Services Department is coordinating the league and will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center located at 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A team captain or representative from each team needs to attend the meeting, after which registration opens up and continues until Tuesday, May 23. Teams may register at the Parks services office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

The fee is $250 per team.

Games will begin the week of June 5 and be held on Monday and Wednesday nights at Stuart Nelson Park on Field 1. If you do not have a team and are interested in being a Free Agent, contact Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching at 270-444-1331 or tmorsching@paducahky.gov to find a team to join.

For more information on the league and other activities visit www.paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

