April 27 celebrity birthdays

He's known by fans as Uncle Si. He was the outrageous member of the Robertson clan on the reality series Duck Dynasty. We're talking about Si Robertson who's 69 today.

He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2005 when he pitched for the Cardinals. He helped the Cards win two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. Injuries forced him to retire in 2013 but he still has close ties with the Cardinal organization. Chris Carpenter is 42 today.

She's a Scottish singer who has won multiple Grammy Awards since breaking onto the music scene in 1981. Her hits include: Morning Train, Strut, the theme to the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only and many others. Sheena Easton is 58 today.

Let's send out some April 27 birthday wishes. He's a guitarist for the rock band KISS, which is known for such hits as I Wanna Rock 'N" Roll All Night, Shout It Out Loud, Hard Luck Woman and many many others. Ace Frehley is 66 today.

