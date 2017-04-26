Five things you need to know on 4/26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 4/26

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It is a First Alert Action Day in the Heartland. The biggest chance for severe weather is in the afternoon, but there could be some rain and severe weather for parts of the Heartland as early as this morning, mainly for our western counties. The biggest threat today is the chance for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and even the possibility of an isolated tornado. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for rain will stick around for the rest of the week, moving out after the weekend.

Making headlines:

Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary: An in-custody death yesterday at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville is under investigation.

HAPPENING TODAY: In a defiant bit of timing, South Korea announced Wednesday that key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system had been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power.

Honor Flight leaves Marion, IL airport for Washington, D.C.: Several veterans left Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois early yesterday morning for Washington, D.C.

Quilt week kicks off today in Paducah, KY: 30,000 people are expected to come together in Paducah, Kentucky to enjoy four days of the best in international quilt and textile artistry.

Woman dies in single vehicle crash in Caldwell County, KY: A deadly single-vehicle crash on KY-293 near Princeton, Kentucky is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

