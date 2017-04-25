Vehicle lands in the trees after McCracken County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vehicle lands in the trees after McCracken County crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

On Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an injury accident regarding a vehicle off the roadway in the trees.

The investigation showed that Brannon Sanford, 28, of Symsonia, Kentucky was traveling southbound on Old 45, when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. 

Sanford’s vehicle was found in the embankment covered by several tree branches.

Subjects passing by noticed the tree branches moving and stopped to render aid.

Sanford was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies were assisted by Mercy EMS and Hendron FD.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly