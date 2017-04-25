Vehicle lands in the trees after McCracken County crash

On Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an injury accident regarding a vehicle off the roadway in the trees.

The investigation showed that Brannon Sanford, 28, of Symsonia, Kentucky was traveling southbound on Old 45, when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.

Sanford’s vehicle was found in the embankment covered by several tree branches.

Subjects passing by noticed the tree branches moving and stopped to render aid.

Sanford was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies were assisted by Mercy EMS and Hendron FD.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.