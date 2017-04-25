3 arrested, Carbondale Police search for fourth suspect in theft at retail store

Police with the City of Carbondale, Illinois are searching for a suspect in a theft at an area retail store.

On Monday, April 24 the City of Carbondale Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle and retail theft at Kohl's around 5:43 p.m.

The store is located at 625 North Giant City Road.

As officers arrived in the area, the suspected vehicle and three suspects were immediately located by officers.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Kyle Wills, 28 of Carbondale, Il, Joshua Phelps, 20, of Swansea, Il and Joseph Kasten, 26, of Grand Tower, Il for possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a look-alike substance.

Phelps was also arrested for obstructing justice and Wills for driving while license revoked.

All three were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Officers later learned a fourth suspect fled south on foot from Kohl’s with stolen merchandise.

That suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

