Autopsy performed in death investigation out of Kentucky State Penitentiary

EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

An in-custody death on Tuesday, April 25 at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville is under investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, inmate Marcus J. Penman, 39, of Hopkinsville, Ky was being housed in the restrictive custody unit for fighting.

They said he began "self-harm actions" and staff tried to prevent the behavior.

Officials with KSP received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary around 2:30 p.m. for an inmate not breathing.

Lyon County Ambulance Service responded to the penitentiary. Upon their arrival, they requested the Coroner be notified.

Lyon County Deputy Coroner Sheena Snow arrived at the penitentiary a short time later, along with a KSP Trooper.

Deputy Snow pronounced Penman dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, April 26 at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Medical officials said the only signs of trauma appear to have been self-inflicted.

Blood tests are still pending. An official determination of cause of death will be made after blood test results return.

KSP Detective Cory Hamby is conducting an investigation into the death.

