MDC: Hunter trespassed; cited for taking over-limit of turkeys

The Missouri Department of Conservation responded to a trespassing complaint and cited a hunter.

Carter County Conservation Agent David Baldridge responded to a landowner asking for help investigating a suspected trespasser. He believed the trespasser was turkey hunting and said he heard shots early in the morning and found a truck parked next to his property.

Agent Baldridge was able to find the vehicle near the original caller's land and soon contacted a hunter coming off a neighboring landowner, but still trespassing.

According to the conservation department, after questioning the hunter, he admitted to trespassing by not having permission to hunt on the private land. He also allegedly admitted to killing two male turkeys, stashing the meat by a tree and hiding the carcasses of both turkeys.

The hunter was cited for taking an over-limit of turkeys and processing a turkey before tele-checking.

