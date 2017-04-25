City of Carbondale encouraging businesses to make improvements for eclipse

The City of Carbondale is encouraging all businesses to make improvements to their properties as the communities prepare to welcome thousands for the total solar eclipse in August.

Improvements include touching up paint, landscaping upgrades, repairing sidewalks and repainting parking lots.

"If we all work together over the next few months, it will make a big difference in how people perceive Carbondale," Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry.

The total solar eclipse will reach its greatest point of totality just south of Carbondale on Aug. 21.

For more information about the solar eclipse, you can contact Carbondale Tourism at 618-529-4451 or click here to visit them online.

