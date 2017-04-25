Runners take to streets in Cape Girardeau for Torch Run

Roughly a dozen runners took to the streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to show their support for the Show-Me State Games on Tuesday, April 25.

This is part of the Shelter Insurance Torch Run to generate exposure and enthusiasm for the games throughout the State of Missouri.

Runners got the chance to hold the torch as they ran from Arena Park, on Kingshighway and Broadway to Capaha Park.

Several runners said this is a great way to help show support for a great cause.

"It's a great event because it allows us to get out of competing in our region to compete against all athletes around in our State of Missouri, Tiffinie Smith said. "It's a great event. They have multiple different sports no matter if you're a swimmer, a biker or runner."

Smith said she appreciates how the city makes it easier to help support runners and anyone that just wants to be outside.

"We have such an open community in Cape Girardeau that really supports whether you're a runner or walker or just a family out enjoying fitness time together as a family. We have a really supportive community so it's really great to see all the support."

Before the run began, a ceremony was held at Arena Park where they had guest speakers and lit the torch.

The Torch Run will begin on July 21 with opening ceremonies at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.