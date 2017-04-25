2 vehicle crash results in 1 injury in Randolph County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 vehicle crash results in 1 injury in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash involving two vehicles resulted in an injury Tuesday, April 25.

The crash happened on Illinois 153 north of Sarah Road, in Randolph County, Il at 8:58 a.m.

The vehicles involved were a 2006 Mack semi and a 2013 Honda Accord.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said the driver of the semi was Daniel J. Krawiecki, 63, of Nashville, Il and the driver of the Accord was Ashley L. Schneider, 30, of Saint Peters, Missouri.

Krawiecki suffered minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Schneider was uninjured.

An investigation revealed the Honda and semi were south bound on Illinois Route 153 with the Honda in front of the semi.

The Honda slowed to turn left into a private drive and the semi driver failed to notice the speed change.

The semi, unable to stop in time, attempted to pass the Honda on the left instead and struck the driver’s side of the Accord as it turned left.

The Honda came to rest in the right ditch while the semi proceeded past the Honda for about 215 feet coming to rest in the right ditch with the trailer across the roadway.

The semi partially overturned and a large portion of the semi’s load of grain spilled.

Illinois 153 was closed until approximately 3:30 p.m. for the crash investigation and scene clean up.

Krawiecki was charged with improper passing.

