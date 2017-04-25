2 hurt in boat collision on Williamson Co., IL lake

Two people went to the hospital after two boats collided on Lake of Egypt.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

According to Sergeant Kris Taylor with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, two people in one of the boats were both taken to the hospital.

Taylor said one person went to the hospital in Marion while the other was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The driver of the other boat was not hurt.

