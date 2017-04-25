New Pepsi Distribution Center brings jobs to Butler County, MO

A new Pepsi Distribution Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri means new jobs for Butler County.

Pepsi executives held a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, April 25.

Representatives of the soft drink company say 75 jobs were created by opening the location.

Keith Dickens, the president of Pepsi Mid-America said Missouri has given their business an opportunity to grow.

“I’m just very appreciative to the community, and the support that they’ve given Poplar Bluff and the surrounding community Missouri area," Dickens said. "We also built a similar facility in Cape Girardeau, so we just really believe in Missouri, and the success we’ve had is attributable to the support of our team.”

The distribution center will not only process soda, but snacks and vending to businesses as well.

The facility will distribute a fifty mile radius from Poplar Bluff out to Doniphan, Malden, and Dexter, Mo.

