New Pepsi Distribution Center brings jobs to Butler County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Pepsi Distribution Center brings jobs to Butler County, MO

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A new Pepsi Distribution Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri means new jobs for Butler County.

Pepsi executives held a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, April 25.

Representatives of the soft drink company say 75 jobs were created by opening the location.

Keith Dickens, the president of Pepsi Mid-America said Missouri has given their business an opportunity to grow.

“I’m just very appreciative to the community, and the support that they’ve given Poplar Bluff and the surrounding community Missouri area," Dickens said. "We also built a similar facility in Cape Girardeau, so we just really believe in Missouri, and the success we’ve had is attributable to the support of our team.”

The distribution center will not only process soda, but snacks and vending to businesses as well.

The facility will distribute a fifty mile radius from Poplar Bluff out to Doniphan, Malden, and Dexter, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly