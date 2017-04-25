FIRST ALERT: Power outages, downed trees, hail from storms in Heartland

A tree landed on a truck in Fredericktown, MO after a storm blew through the area. (Source: Billy Cotton)

From the left: Hail just outside of Ellington, Mo.; hail in Annapolis, Mo.; and tree down in West Plains, Mo. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)

An Action Day was issued for Wednesday, April 26 due to large hail, gusty winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

Damage Reports

Franklin County, IL

Ryan Buckingham, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director, said a semi truck was blown over west of Sesser, Ill. near 154 and Central Road. No one was hurt.

Randolph County, IL

According to the Randolph County sheriff, there was a car with a power line down on it, along with multiple trees and power lines down. He said there were also a few reports of trees on garages and houses on Palestine Road.

According to Larry Willis, the director of the Randolph County Emergency Management Agency, a mobile home on Barron Street was destroyed when a tree fell on it. Only two structures were damaged and the mobile home is uninhabitable. Emergency crews were also assessing another home in Chester where a tree fell.

He said Chester took the brunt of the storm as no other damages to structures were reported in Randolph County. There were damages to fences, trees, power lines and poles in a swath from the Chester area to Percy.

Pemiscot County, MO

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office reported down powerlines in the area.

Road Closures

Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew reports storm damage has created a number of travel issues around the county.

KTC reported a section of KY 307 in Hickman County as blocked by downed trees and power lines between the KY 58 intersection at milepoint 7.613 extending northward to about the 11 mile marker near Nicholas Road. Early reports indicated multiple trees down along this section, as well as power lines. Several homes and barns in this area north of the Fulgham community are believed to be damaged. The Hickman County Rescue Squad, KY Transportation Personnel, and other emergency response personnel are working to clear the roadway to allow access the the area.

KY 453 was restricted to one lane traffic at the intersection with Heater Store Road south of Smithland. Several tress and power lines were down along KY 453 in this area. Traffic was reported to be restricted to one lane for several hours.

KY 2225/Jake Dukes Road was blocked by a downed tree with entangled power lines near the intersection of Lindsey Road.

KY 866 was blocked by a downed tree with entangled power lines at the intersection with Coons Chapel Road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 945 in GRAVES county. KY 945 is closed at mile point 3.1 south of the Pottsville community due to a washed out cross drain. This is along KY 945 between Pleasant Grove Church Road and KY 2194/Meredian Road. The roadway at this site is likely to be closed into next week to allow plans for the cross drain to be replaced.

The Livingston County Rescue Squad and area fire departments assisted with clearing trees from a number of roadways around the county.

Motorists were urged to avoid these areas during the night. Drivers should use extra caution if they venture out before daylight as some downed trees may not have been reported.

Power Outages

Ameren reported more than 2000 outages during the night of Wednesday, April 26.

John A. Logan College and extension centers closed at 5 p.m. due to power outages. It will open on Thursday for normal hours. The college tweeted that Community Health Education Center remains open.

There were reports of 445 customers with Citizens Electric Co-Op in Perry and Ste. Genevieve County without power as of 6:30 p.m.

Ameren Illinois reported 1519 customers in the dark in Randolph County, Ill. 312 customers in Jefferson County were without power.

There were also 189 without power in Marion, Il and Williamson County, Il 65 customers were dealing with power outages.

The Jackson Civic Center is reminding the public that they will be open during any active tornado watch or warning for those seeking shelter. For more information on the Civic Center's tornado safe room, you can call 204-8848.

