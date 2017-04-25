Woman rescued from house fire in Benton, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman rescued from house fire in Benton, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A Benton, Illinois woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Monday, April 24.

The Benton Fire Department responded to 502 N. Mcleansboro St. at approximately 8:53 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a working house fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke rising from the eaves on all four sides of the home.

Firefighters found a semi-conscious female suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation just outside of the home. She had apparently been pulled outside through a bedroom window by a passerby. In addition, multiple animals were believed to be living in the home.

Benton firefighters made entry into the home and the M.A.B.A.S Box Alarm System was activated for a fire engine and manpower from West City, West Frankfort, Sesser, as well as a water tender from Ewing Northern.

Benton police provided assistance and the woman was transported by Abbott EMS and was later flown to a St. Louis hospital.

Doctors said they are hoping the woman will be released by the end of the week.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control just after 10 a.m. Three of four dogs inside succumbed to smoke inhalation and one dog was transported by Franklin County Animal Control in good condition.

No firefighters were injured.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly