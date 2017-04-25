Woman rescued from house fire in Benton, IL

A Benton, Illinois woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Monday, April 24.

The Benton Fire Department responded to 502 N. Mcleansboro St. at approximately 8:53 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a working house fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke rising from the eaves on all four sides of the home.

Firefighters found a semi-conscious female suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation just outside of the home. She had apparently been pulled outside through a bedroom window by a passerby. In addition, multiple animals were believed to be living in the home.

Benton firefighters made entry into the home and the M.A.B.A.S Box Alarm System was activated for a fire engine and manpower from West City, West Frankfort, Sesser, as well as a water tender from Ewing Northern.

Benton police provided assistance and the woman was transported by Abbott EMS and was later flown to a St. Louis hospital.

Doctors said they are hoping the woman will be released by the end of the week.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control just after 10 a.m. Three of four dogs inside succumbed to smoke inhalation and one dog was transported by Franklin County Animal Control in good condition.

No firefighters were injured.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation.

