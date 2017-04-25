Sikeston, MO business evacuated after fire

A Sikeston, Missouri business had to be evacuated after a fire on Tuesday, April 25.

According to the Sikeston DPS, a roofing company was working at Tetra Pak on Tuesday applying hot tar to the roof. Some of the tar got into the duct work, causing a small fire in an AC unit.

Fire crews responded and the building was evacuated.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

