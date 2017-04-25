Senator Duckworth delivered first official speech on Senate floor

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth delivered her first official address on the Senate floor on Tuesday, April 25.

Her "maiden speech" called for a return to the common values that made Illinois and America great.

This speech is a longstanding tradition in the United States Senate, marking the moment a member makes his or her full address to the chamber.

