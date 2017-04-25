Musician for 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Musician for 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after show

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Kerry Turman (Source: The Temptations) Kerry Turman (Source: The Temptations)
(Source: The Show Me Center) (Source: The Show Me Center)
(Source: MIke Love, The Beach Boys) (Source: MIke Love, The Beach Boys)
Kerry Turman (playing bass in the background) died after a show at the Show Me Center. (Source: Eric Mattson) Kerry Turman (playing bass in the background) died after a show at the Show Me Center. (Source: Eric Mattson)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The bass player of 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after performing at the Show Me Center.

Kerry Turman, 59, died over the weekend. The cause of death is not yet known, but the coroner believes he died of natural causes.

According to Cape Girardeau Coroner John Clifton, he was called to the Candlewood Suites on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Clifton said Turman reportedly felt fine when he went to bed after the concert.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The Temptations played a show with the Beach Boys on Saturday, April 22.

Turman has been the bass player for the temptations for the last 33 years, according to The Temptation's manager Shelly Berger.

He was a member of the Roy Ayers band in the 1970s before playing with Gene Dunlap’s band in the 1980s.

When asked if The Temptations will continue their tour, Berger said, "They're very old-fashioned and believe the show must go on."

The only original member of The Temptations that is still alive is Otis Williams.

