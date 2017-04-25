Staff members assaulted at Menard Correctional Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Staff members assaulted at Menard Correctional Center

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Several prisoners have been transferred out of Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois after allegedly assaulting members of the staff.

According to Nicole Wilson with the Illinois Department of Corrections, the assault happened on Sunday, April 23.

Wilson said IDOC staff and some of the offenders were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The prisoners involved in the assault have already been transferred to other correctional facilities.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Randolph County State's Attorney for possible prosecution.

Menard Correctional Center remains on lockdown.

