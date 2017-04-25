April 26 celebrity birthdays

She's a former model who has appeared on the covers or Vogue magazine and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She's currently the First Lady of the United States. Melania Trump is 47 today.

She's an entertainer who had a variety show which aired for a decade on CBS back in the 1970's. Her supporting cast on that show included: Lyle Wagner, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Tim Conway. Of course we're talking about Carol Burnett who's 84 today.

He's had two hit sitcoms on CBS. First there was King of Queens and currently he stars in Kevin Can Wait. On the big screen, you've seen him in Paul Blart: Mall Cop, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Pixels. Comedian and actor Kevin James is 52 today.

He's an actor who has starred in the GI Joe and Magic Mike movies. He's also starred in Coach Carter, 21 Jump Street and Step Up. Channing Tatum is 37 today.

She's and actress who got her start on the soaps All My Children and As the World Turns. But her big break came when she won the role of Tia in the Fast and Furious movies. She currently stars on the Fox action series Lethal Weapons. Jordana Brewster is 37 today.

He was a teen idol back in the 1960's. In the movies he appeared in Bye Bye Birdie. As a singer his hits include: Wild One, Swingin' School and Volare. Bobby Rydell is 75 today.

