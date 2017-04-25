Five things you need to know on 4/25

It's Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect a mild wake-up with temps in the 50s. It's going to be another warm, sunny day with temps expected to rise into the 70s and 80s by lunch. It will be windy at times, with gusts of up to 15-20 mph possible. A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for severe weather returns to the Heartland tomorrow, with the possibility of rain for the rest of the week.

Making headlines:

Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart: Two inmates received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night about three hours apart as Arkansas completed the nation's first double execution since 2000, just days after the state ended a nearly 12-year hiatus on administering capital punishment.

Illinois lawmakers return from break facing budget issues: Illinois lawmakers are returning to the Capitol this week to resume work on trying to end the budget stalemate that has eluded them for almost two years.

Lawmakers tackle concerns from IL coal miners to keep industry alive: The coal mining industry has been a major part of the Heartland for many years, but it has fallen on hard times. And those who depend on coal are taking their fight to survive to lawmakers.

HAPPENING TODAY: Bipartisan bargainers are making progress toward a budget deal to prevent a partial federal shutdown this weekend, a major hurdle overcome when President Donald Trump signaled he would put off his demand that the measure include money to build his border wall with Mexico.

2 killed in small plane crash in central Missouri:The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a small plan crashed in Boonville, Missouri.

