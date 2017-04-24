Heartland sports scores from 4/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 4/24

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) -

Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/24.

MLB

Chicago Cubs-14
Pittsburgh-3

H.S. Baseball

Jackson-3
Poplar Bluff-5

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Jackson-1
Notre Dame-3

Saxony Lutheran-0
St. Vincent-4

H.S. Golf
SEMO Conference Meet

1. Poplar Bluff-315
2. Notre Dame-331
3. Jackson-352
4. Kennett-367

**Medalist goes to Nathan Woolard**

H.S. Tennis

Poplar Bluff-8
Farmington-1

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly