Camp Magic in Mt. Vernon, IL helps grieving children cope

For children who've experienced the loss of a loved one, finding a way to express their emotions is an important part of the healing process.

SSM Health at Home Hospice offers annual one-day grief retreats called Camp MAGIC (Mending A Heart, Grief in Children) to help those who have experienced loss at a young age.

This summer SSM Health is hosting three full-day camps geared towards providing a safe place for children to express themselves and normalize their feelings with their peers working through the same issues.

In Mount Vernon, this marks the fifth year that Camp MAGIC will be held.

This year the full-day camp retreats take place on June 3 at Binder Park in Jefferson City, Missouri; June 10 at Purina Farms in St. Louis, Missouri and; June 17 at Shriner's Park in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Camp MAGIC is designed for children ages 6-15 and promotes communication between children and parents regarding their loss, as well as providing resources to parents.

At each retreat, every camper is paired with a trained volunteer to provide companionship, support, and supervision throughout all activities.

Camp MAGIC is free of charge.

For more information regarding Camp MAGIC or to register, you can click here or call SSM Health Hospice at 1-888-488-7768.

