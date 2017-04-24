Camp Magic in Mt. Vernon, IL helps grieving children cope - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Camp Magic in Mt. Vernon, IL helps grieving children cope

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

For children who've experienced the loss of a loved one, finding a way to express their emotions is an important part of the healing process.

SSM Health at Home Hospice offers annual one-day grief retreats called Camp MAGIC (Mending A Heart, Grief in Children) to help those who have experienced loss at a young age.

This summer SSM Health is hosting three full-day camps geared towards providing a safe place for children to express themselves and normalize their feelings with their peers working through the same issues.

In Mount Vernon, this marks the fifth year that Camp MAGIC will be held.

This year the full-day camp retreats take place on June 3 at Binder Park in Jefferson City, Missouri; June 10 at Purina Farms in St. Louis, Missouri and; June 17 at Shriner's Park in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Camp MAGIC is designed for children ages 6-15 and promotes communication between children and parents regarding their loss, as well as providing resources to parents.

At each retreat, every camper is paired with a trained volunteer to provide companionship, support, and supervision throughout all activities.

Camp MAGIC is free of charge.

For more information regarding Camp MAGIC or to register, you can click here or call SSM Health Hospice at 1-888-488-7768.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly