Ameren customers in Massac County have power restored

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 power in Massac County has returned to normal.

Ameren Illinois reported 775 outages earlier in the night.

Outages were reported in Brookport and Metropolis, Il.

This covers 69% of the customers in that area.

