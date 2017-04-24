SCC names Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member

Sheryl Ribbing was announced as the 2017 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member at Shawnee Community College.

Ribbing, of Anna, IL received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and her Master of Medical Microbiology and Immunology at Chicago Medical School.

Currently, she teaches biology and chemistry at Shawnee Community College.

Ribbing began teaching part-time at Shawnee Community College in 2002 and became a full time instructor in 2004.

“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing students reach their own personal goals," Ribbing said.

For more information, contact Katie Armstrong, SCC Marketing Coordinator, at 618-634-3270 or katelynna@shawneecc.edu.

