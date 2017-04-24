SCC names Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SCC names Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
Connect
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

Sheryl Ribbing was announced as the 2017 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member at Shawnee Community College.

Ribbing, of Anna, IL received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and her Master of Medical Microbiology and Immunology at Chicago Medical School.

Currently, she teaches biology and chemistry at Shawnee Community College.

Ribbing began teaching part-time at Shawnee Community College in 2002 and became a full time instructor in 2004.

“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing students reach their own personal goals," Ribbing said.

For more information, contact Katie Armstrong, SCC Marketing Coordinator, at 618-634-3270 or katelynna@shawneecc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly