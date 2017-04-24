Murphysboro, IL PD: Beware of attempted dog thefts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL PD: Beware of attempted dog thefts

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook)
(Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook) (Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook)
(Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook) (Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook)
(Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook) (Source: Murphysboro Animal Control/Facebook)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department is warning the public about attempted dog thefts.

According to police, they have had two separate reports on the south side of Murphysboro. The van pictured appears to be a Chevrolet.

Police say reports in other counties have advised the plates were covered, possibly with tape.

Animal control's truck is fully marked and has government plates.

If you see someone trying to take an animal, other than animal control, please contact the police department immediately.

Police ask that you try to get a description of the occupants and vehicle, including the registration, if possible.

