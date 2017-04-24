Fredericktown man killed in crash in Bollinger County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fredericktown man killed in crash in Bollinger County

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) -

One man is dead after a crash on Monday, April 24 in Fredericktown, Missouri.

The crash occurred on Missouri 72, one mile east of Route B.

The driver William C. Bullis, 61 of Fredericktown, Mo was moving eastbound in a 2009 Subaru Impreza.

Authorities said the vehicle was totaled in the crash.

No further details have been provided about the crash as of yet.

Bullis was killed as a result of the crash and his body was taken by Bollinger County Coroner. 

