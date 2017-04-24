Shawnee Community College finishes interviews with president candidates

Shawnee Community College finished the interviews for the college president position.

The Board of Trustees interviewed four candidates: Brian Chapman of Ava, Ill.; Brian Van Horn of Murray, Ky.; Peggy Jackson Bradford of Elmsford, New York; and Deborah Garrett of Cabot, Ark.

The Board is currently sorting through feedback received following each candidate's open forums with faculty, staff, students and community residents, along with reviewing personal notes on each candidate. They plan to name a college president in the near future.

The college began the search in 2016 with a survey asking people to voice their opinions on what they want in the next president.

