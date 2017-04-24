KSP Troopers arrest two on drug and forgery charges

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1’s Interdiction Team arrested two men on several charges after stopping a vehicle on Interstate 24.

The stop occurred in Lyon County around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24 for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, Troopers found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of prescription drugs.

The passenger was also found to be in possession of a fake social security card.

The driver of the vehicle, Esteban Carmona-Hinojosa, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with careless driving, no operator’s license, first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, two counts of possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Esteban Carmona-Hinojosa was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail

A passenger in the vehicle, Rey D. Guzman-Perez, 21, of Nashville, Tn, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second degree possession of a forged instrument. Guzman-Perez was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.