Hickman, KY man facing multiple child sex abuse charges

A Hickman, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office served an arrest warrant on David A. Garrett, 47, for three rape charges and one charge of sodomy involving a minor. The warrant stated that Garrett committed these acts between 2015-2016.

Garrett was arrested on Friday, April 21. He was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to Deputy David Thomas with the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, Garrett was previously arrested on April 5 for a warrant issued on charges of Sex Offender Instant Messenger/Chat/Social Network Use. Garrett was able to make bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on that case on May 9, 2017.

Garrett is a lifetime registered sexual offender that transferred to Kentucky from Illinois for the original conviction for sexual battery out of Indiana.

This case is still under investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding Garrett contacting your child in any way please contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (270)-236-2545.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.