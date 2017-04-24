SIU Law School to hold Naturalization ceremony - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Law School to hold Naturalization ceremony

Written by Noland Cook, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois will host a Naturalization ceremony on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at Southern Illinois University School of Law in the Lesar Law Building, located at 1150 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, Illinois.

United States District Judge J. Phil Gilbert will preside over the ceremony. There will be 50 candidates presented to the court on behalf of the Department of Justice by Acting United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce.  

For more information, please visit the court’s website, or contact Justine Flanagan at (618)-482-9373.

