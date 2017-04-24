Civil rights movement in Cairo discussion at SIU

A law professor who was involved in the civil rights movement in Cairo will talk about her experiences at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Carol Pauli, an associate professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law, was working as a substitute teacher in Cairo during the early 1970s.

She will deliver a lecture titled "A Civil Rights Remembrance" in the Hiram H. Lesar Building Courtroom.

Pauli actually watched oral arguments in a civil rights class action lawsuit that originated in Cairo and made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973. In the lawsuit, civil rights lawyers argued that Alexander County's judicial system was guilty of racial bias and systematically violating the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling against the plaintiffs in 1974. The high court ruled that the federal court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because the plaintiffs did not show they had been harmed or would be harmed in the future.

