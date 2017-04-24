Murray State hosts annual Sparks Lecture, Secretary Hal Heiner to be the featured speaker

The Murray State University College of Education and Human Services will be hosting its annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, May 2 at Wrather Auditorium in Murray.

A posters presentation at 4:30 p.m. will precede the lecture to be held at 5 p.m.

This year’s featured speaker is Secretary Hal Heiner of Kentucky’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Heiner is anticipated to speak about the future of education policy in Kentucky.

The following honors will also be presented during the evening: the Outstanding Educator Award, the Outstanding Service Leadership Award and the Dr. Charles and Marlene Johnson Outstanding Education Faculty Award.

Following the lecture and awards portions of the event, a complimentary fish fry dinner will be served.

Those interested in attending this community-wide event should RSVP to msu.coehsdean@murraystate.edu or 270-809-3817 by April 24.

