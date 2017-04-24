Construction on Mt. Auburn Rd. in Cape Girardeau to cause traffic delays

Water system repairs along Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will cause the outside lanes to be closed between Themis Street and Wisteria Drive on Monday, April 24.

The work will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Monday

While the work is being completed, traffic will be directed to the two inside lanes.

Work is expected to take approximately three days, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to use caution in work zones.

For more information, please contact City of Cape Girardeau Public Works at (573)-339-6351.

